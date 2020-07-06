Weather Alert for Delhi, Noida: IMD predicts thunderstorm with rain in Delhi-NCR — Full forecast

The IMD has predicted rainfall for Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad.

IMD weather alert: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted rainfall with thunderstorms in Delhi and NCR in the next two hours. The department predicted rainfall for Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad. Apart from these places, Meerut, Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Sahaswan, Badaun, Palwal, Hodal, Nuh, Khurja, Aurangabad, Mathura, and Alwar will also receive rain with thunderstorm in the next two hours.

On Sunday, the department said that the monsoon trough was south of its normal position. “Under its influence, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is very likely over parts of central and northwest India during the next 4-5 days. Isolated heavy falls also likely over the region during the same period,” the IMD said in a tweet.

The weather also said that under the influence of low pressure areas over Kutch and neighbourhood, widespread rainfall activity was likely over Gujarat during next three days. It said that isolated heavy to very falls with extremely heavy falls were very likely over Saurashtra and Kutch during the next two days and isolated heavy to very heavy falls thereafter.

“Under the influence of a low pressure area over Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha-Gangetic West Bengal coasts and associated cyclonic circulations, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls likely over Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar during next 2-3 days and isolated heavy falls thereafter,” it said in series of tweets.