Weather update: Alert for cyclonic circulation, thunderstorm, heavy rainfall issued for these states — check forecast

Weather update: Commuters ride on a scooter during heavy monsoon rain, in Ajmer, Rajasthan. (Courtesy: PTI Photo/File)

Weather update: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued an alert for thunderstorm and rain in several areas of the country. In the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) and closeby areas of Haryana, alert for thunderstorm accompanied by light to moderate rain was raised for Gurugram, Nuh, Sohana, Manesar, Farukhnagar, and places situated in the west and south-west Delhi (Jafarpur) on Friday evening.

Regarding the Monsoon situation, the weather department stated that the Monsoon trough is situated close to its normal position. From July 26, it is likely to shift close to the foothills of Himalayas, the IMD said.

The IMD bulletin stated that a cyclonic circulation is currently lying over the state of Jharkhand and its neighbourhood. And another cyclonic circulation is prevalent over southwest Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring areas. Due to these meteorological conditions:

a) In the next 3 days, the northeast and adjoining states of east India — Bihar, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim — will experience widespread rainfall with isolated chances of very heavy rainfall. On July 27th and 28th, there are chances of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in these regions.

b) On July 28th, Assam and Meghalaya can expect isolated instances of extremely heavy rainfall.

c) Till July 26th, parts of north-west India can expect light to moderate rainfall. The intensity and distribution of the rainfall will very likely increase, with isolated chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall expected to occur in the region between July 27th and 28th.

Areas of Madhya Pradesh, central Maharashtra, Marathawada region, Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal can expect thunderstorm and lightning in some regions in the next 12 hours, the IMD said.