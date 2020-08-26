Weather update: 3 rain-related deaths in Odisha, Jammu; intense rainfall likely in north India in next 4 days

In Bihar, no fresh areas were inundated by flood water for the fourth consecutive day while the number of flood victims and affected areas remained the same since Saturday. (File image)

Three rain-related deaths were reported in Odisha and Jammu on Wednesday, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a forecast of intense rainfall activity over several parts of north India for the next four days.

In Bihar, no fresh areas were inundated by flood water for the fourth consecutive day while the number of flood victims and affected areas remained the same since Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh, which received light rains, the total number of flood-affected villages came down.

Punjab and Haryana did not receive any rainfall, while the MeT Department forecast heavy rains at isolated places for the next two days for both the states, and issued an orange alert warning for heavy rainfall for Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and east Rajasthan.

The MeT also issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rains and lightning for Himachal Pradesh, which received light to moderate rains.

Rains eluded Delhi for most parts of the day, however, the MeT Department issued an alert for “moderate to heavy” rains in the national capital from Wednesday to Friday.

The Yamuna was flowing close to the warning mark in Delhi and is likely to swell further with more water being released into it from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana, officials said.

In Odisha, heavy rains, triggered by a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, battered the state, submerging low-lying areas, snapping road links.

A 62-year-old woman went missing after being swept away by floodwater of a rivulet while crossing a road near Manatri in the Barasahi area, while a 62-year-old man was killed due to a wall collapse in Mahuasuli village.

A truck driver died after his vehicle overturned due to the gushing water of the Sanapalia river, flowing over National Highway 49 in Mayurbhanj district.

While all the 30 districts of the state received rainfall of varying intensity since Tuesday, very heavy showers were recorded in nine districts, causing water-logging in many low-lying areas, Special Relief Commissioner, P K Jena said.

In Jammu region, 35-year-old Mohammad Shokit was killed after his ‘kutcha’ house collapsed in Rajouri district following heavy rains for the second consecutive day.

Fifteen people, belonging to different families, were also rescued after they were caught in flash floods in the Ujh river in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Police acted swiftly after getting information about the trapped people of a nomadic tribe in their temporary shelters near the river in Rajbagh area.

A temple also suffered some damages after being struck by lightning while people in different areas faced a lot of problems due to waterlogging after rains in the city and elsewhere.

Officials said flash floods in a stream washed away a bridge at Indira Nagar on the outskirts of Jammu.

The 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway remained closed for the second day as heavy rains triggered fresh landslides at different places in Ramban district hampering road clearance operation.

The highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, was closed for vehicular traffic early Tuesday after a massive landslide damaged a portion of the road at Dalwas leaving thousands of vehicles, mostly trucks, stranded on the either side.

Bihar, where 83.62 lakh people across 16 districts were affected by the deluge, the number of flood victims and affected areas remained the same.

However, an official of the department said that the “situation has been improving every day” in the state and flood water has receded from many areas and it is evident from the decreasing number of people getting food from community kitchens.

The maximum and minimum temperatures settled at 34.2 degrees and 26.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The IMD issues four colour coded alerts — green, yellow, orange and red — based on weather pattern.

It has also issued a yellow alert for Jammu Kashmir for August 27, Himachal Pradesh for August 27-28, east Uttar Pradesh for August 27, 29-30, west Rajasthan for August 29-30.

The total number of flood-affected villages in Uttar Pradesh, which received light to moderate rains along with thundershowers, came down on Wednesday as the overall condition improved even though one more district was hit by the deluge.

The number of districts hit by floods in the state went up to 19 with Shahjahanpur being added to the list.

In Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh recorded a maximum of 34 degrees Celsius, Ambala recorded 34.2 degrees Celsius, Hisar 33 degrees Celsius, Amritsar 33.2 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 33.9 degrees Celsius.