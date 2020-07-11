Weather forecast: Moderate rain across UP, forecast for more showers in coming days

Thunderstorm and lightning were seen at few places in eastern parts of the state and at isolated places in the western region.
Moderate rain along with thundershowers occurred at most places in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, the meteorological department said. According to the department, heavy to very heavy rain occurred at isolated places over eastern UP while heavy rainfall was reported at isolated places across the state.
Thunderstorm and lightning were seen at few places in eastern parts of the state and at isolated places in the western region. The forecast for July 12 is on similar lines.
Severe thunderstorm accompanied with lightning are very likely at a few places over eastern UP and at isolated places over western parts of the state on Sunday. For Monday and Tuesday, rain/thundershower is very likely at most places over eastern UP and at many places over western UP.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.