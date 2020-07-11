  • MORE MARKET STATS

Weather forecast: Moderate rain across UP, forecast for more showers in coming days

By: |
Published: July 11, 2020 3:47 PM

Thunderstorm and lightning were seen at few places in eastern parts of the state and at isolated places in the western region.

Weather forecast, Weather forecast in UP, monsoon in UP, Uttar Pradesh weather, Thunderstorm in UP, latest news on uttar pradesh rainfallSevere thunderstorm accompanied with lightning are very likely at a few places over eastern UP and at isolated places over western parts of the state on Sunday. (Representational image: IE)

Moderate rain along with thundershowers occurred at most places in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, the meteorological department said. According to the department, heavy to very heavy rain occurred at isolated places over eastern UP while heavy rainfall was reported at isolated places across the state.

Thunderstorm and lightning were seen at few places in eastern parts of the state and at isolated places in the western region. The forecast for July 12 is on similar lines.

Related News

Severe thunderstorm accompanied with lightning are very likely at a few places over eastern UP and at isolated places over western parts of the state on Sunday. For Monday and Tuesday, rain/thundershower is very likely at most places over eastern UP and at many places over western UP.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. Weather forecast Moderate rain across UP forecast for more showers in coming days
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1India’s Tiger census enters Guinness World Records! Check details
2Brightest comet since mid 90s streaking past Earth! Stunning spectacle to be witnessed in the night sky
3Mizoram hit by 8 earthquakes since June 18: CM urges Centre to facilitate study of ‘ground situation’ by seismologists