Weather forecast: Moderate rain across UP, forecast for more showers in coming days

Moderate rain along with thundershowers occurred at most places in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, the meteorological department said. According to the department, heavy to very heavy rain occurred at isolated places over eastern UP while heavy rainfall was reported at isolated places across the state.

Thunderstorm and lightning were seen at few places in eastern parts of the state and at isolated places in the western region. The forecast for July 12 is on similar lines.

Severe thunderstorm accompanied with lightning are very likely at a few places over eastern UP and at isolated places over western parts of the state on Sunday. For Monday and Tuesday, rain/thundershower is very likely at most places over eastern UP and at many places over western UP.