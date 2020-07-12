Weather alert: Met dept says thunderstorm, lightning likely in Bihar, UP, Haryana — check full forecast

In an earlier statement, the IMD had also predicted that a light to severe thunderstorm with moderate rainfall could hit the National Capital Region (NCR) but the forecast was later withdrawn for the Delhi-NCR region.

Weather alert: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy thunderstorms and lightning in the state of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar over the next 12 hours. The statement was issued by the Weather department on its official Twitter handle.

Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and some parts of Jharkhand and West Bengal are expected to experience intense thunderstorm and lightning in the next 12 hours, IMD said in a statement. Apart from the forecast of severe thunderstorm in the UP-Bihar belt, the IMD has also predicted thunderstorm and light showers in many parts of Haryana today including Manesar, Jhajjar, Kurukshetra, Narawana, Jind, Gohana, Karnal among others.

In an earlier statement, the IMD had also predicted that a light to severe thunderstorm with moderate rainfall could hit the National Capital Region (NCR) but the forecast was later withdrawn for the Delhi-NCR region.

Thunderstorms along with light to moderate rainfall are expected to occur in the adjoining areas of Delhi, Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Rohtak, Gurugram in the next few hours, the IMD had earlier tweeted. It had also said that the rains may be accompanied with heavy wind up to a speed of 30-60 kmph in the whole region.

Isolated very heavy rainfall has also been predicted in the Sub-Himalayan region of the state of Sikkim and West Bengal over the next two days by the IMD. The IMD said that after the passage of the next two days, the intensity of the rainfall will gradually subside to normal levels.

Summing up the present condition of the Monsoon in the country, the Weather department said that the Monsoon trough is inching close to the Himalayan foothills along with the convergence of south-westerly winds from the Bay of Bengal in the lower level of the north-east region and Eastern India. It also said that the conditions will remain favourable for good rainfall in the north-eastern states as well as eastern states due to the development over the next few days.