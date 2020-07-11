Weather alert: Met dept issues thunderstorm, lightning, heavy rainfall warning for these states — full forecast

Weather alert: Commuters ride on a scooter during heavy monsoon rain, in Ajmer, Rajasthan. (Courtesy: PTI Photo)

Weather alert: The weather department on Saturday issued thunderstorm, lightning and heavy rainfall alert for several states across the country. In addition, the meteorological department also issued monsoon rainfall forecast for the weekend and stated that heavy rainfall was likely in several parts of the country.

1) ANI reported Meteorological Centre, Bengaluru, as stating that, during the next few hours, areas of Kodagu, Mysuru, Ballari, Kolar, Kalaburgi, Bidar, Belagavi, Dharwad, Vijayapur in Karnataka could experience thunderstorm accompanied by lightning with light to moderate spells of rain and gusty winds speed reaching to 30-40 kmph.

2) The IMD tweeted that isolated instances of extremely heavy rainfall were likely in areas of Bihar, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim region, and in eastern Uttar Pradesh on July 11 and 12. Heavy rainfall was also predicted in Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh on July 11.

3) Chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall was also predicted in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Uttarakhand, western Uttar Pradesh and northern parts of Punjab and Haryana over the next two days.

4) Intense thunderstorm and lightning was predicted for eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Jharkhand over the next 24 hours.

As far as the Monsoon is concerned, the Indian Meteorological Department has stated that the eastern limit of the Monsoon trough is likely to shift southwards from July 13 — leading to a likely revival of active Monsoon conditions over west, central and northern plains of India during July 14 to 16.

The weather department also said that the monsoon trough is now running close to the foothills of Himalayas. In addition to this, the convergence of the south westerly/southerly winds from Bay of Bengal in lower levels are very likely to continue over the northeast and eastern parts of India during next two days.