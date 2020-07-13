Weather alert: Met dept issues heavy rainfall warning for Mumbai; check details

A fresh surge of southwesterly winds is expected to hit the Konkan coast and lash Mumbai and suburbs till mid-week. (Courtesy: PTI Photo)

Six people died in rain-related incidents in Assam as the flood situation in the state worsened drastically on Monday, affecting nearly 22 lakh people, but weather forecasting agencies said the monsoon trough has shifted southward and could lead to decrease in rainfall intensity in the sub-Himalayan region.

The agencies said another trough is active along the west coast from Konkan Goa to Kerala. Private forecaster Skymet Weather said heavy rainfall is expected in Mumbai until July 16 but the sharpest showers are likely to hit the metropolis on July 15.

A fresh surge of southwesterly winds is expected to hit the Konkan coast and lash Mumbai and suburbs till mid-week. The heavy downpour can make commuting difficult and also result in waterlogging at a few places. Possibly the activity will become more intense during evening and night and have short breaks in the daytime, Skymet added.

Meanwhile, Delhi continue to struggle with sultry weather with humidity levels shooting up to 87 per cent during the day. The maximum temperature hit 38.2 degrees Celsius, two notches more than what is considered normal for this time of the year.

Despite the monsoon arriving two days early in Delhi, rainfall has remained subdued and the national capital has recorded a 43 per cent deficiency in precipitation.

However, the monsoon trough which ran through the sub-Himalayan region from Arunachal Pradesh to Punjab has now shifted southward close to Delhi in the west, raising the possibility of showers in the coming days, said Skymet.

In the east, the trough has moved closer to Jamui in Bihar, Dumka in Jharkhand and towards the Bay of Bengal. This is likely to provide some relief to people in north Bengal, where intense rainfall over the past few days has led to flooding in several areas.

The India Meteorological Department said in a forecast that Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Coochbehar will still likely receive heavy rainfall till the morning of July 15.

A person was electrocuted on a water-logged street in Kolkata. A few arterial roads in the city remained waterlogged, leading to traffic snarls during the morning rush hours.

Teesta, Sankosh, Kaljani and Mansai rivers are in spate owing to heavy downpour in catchment areas and several hamlets in north Bengal have been inundated, officials said.

In Assam, the flood situation worsened drastically on Monday.

According to the state disaster management authority, one person each died in Lakhimpur, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Kamrup, Golaghat and Sivasagar districts.

With these deaths, the total number of people dead in the state in this year’s flood and landslide has gone up to 76 across the state.

Barpeta is the worst-hit of the Assam districts with over 5.44 lakh people affected by the flood, followed by South Salmara with nearly 1.92 lakh people and Dhemaji with more than 1.30 lakh people. A total of 22 lakh people have been hit in the state.

A cyclonic wind system is active over Bihar and areas adjoining the state.

The maximum temperature in Punjab and Haryana remained close to normal on Monday as a mainly dry weather prevailed in the two states. However, rain or thundershowers have been forecast at a few places in the two states during next few days.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a maximum temperature of 34.5 degrees Celsius. In Haryana, Ambala recorded a high of 34.5 degrees. In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a maximum of 34 degrees Celsius.