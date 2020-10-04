Weather alert! Low pressure area likely over Andaman Sea next week; rains in Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh

October often witnesses cyclones in the Bay of Bengal. The October of 2013 and 2014 saw Phailin and Hudhdud, both extremely severe cyclonic storms, ravaging the Odisha and Andhra Pradesh coasts.

A fresh low pressure area is very likely to form over the north Andaman Sea on October 9 and move towards Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coast after its intensification into a depression, the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD said on Sunday. Under the influence of the fresh low pressure area, rainfall activity is very likely to increase over Odisha and coastal Andhra Pradesh during October 11-13.

A low pressure area is the first stage of any cyclone. It is, however, not necessary that every low pressure area intensifies into a cyclonic storm.

“A fresh low pressure area is very likely to form over north Andaman Sea and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal around October 9, 2020. “It is very likely to move north-westwards towards north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts with gradual intensification into a depression during subsequent 2-3 days,” the CWD of the India Meteorological Department said.

However, as of now, it has not made any forecast on its further intensification into a deep depression or a cyclonic storm.

“We are monitoring its (low pressure area development,” IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said. An existing low pressure area lies over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha coast.

It is very likely to persist there till October 5 and become less marked thereafter. However, its associated cyclonic circulation is very likely to move over to south Chhattisgarh on October 6 and remain active till October 7, the IMD said.