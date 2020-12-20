IMD predicts rise in minimum and maximum temperatures in these places in next 48 hours

It also forecast that there will be no cold day conditions over Northwest and adjoining Central India during next three days except over East Uttar Pradesh.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted gradual rise in minimum and maximum temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius over plains of Northwest and adjoining central parts of the country during next 48 hours. It also forecast that there will be no cold day conditions over Northwest and adjoining Central India during next three days except over East Uttar Pradesh.

The Met department also predicted ground frost at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan during next 24 hours.

On Sunday, cold wave to severe cold wave conditions have been observed at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan and Cold Wave conditions at isolated places over western parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar and Vidarbha.

Today, the national capital recorded the coldest morning of the season at 3.4 degrees Celsius. On Saturday, the minimum temperature settled at 3.9 degrees Celsius.

In Uttar Pradesh, Muzaffarnagar was the coldest place at 2.0 degrees Celsius. Bareilly recorded 3.3 degrees Celsius temperature while Lucknow and Allahabad recorded a minimum temperature of 4.0 and 6.2 degrees Celsius. In Rajasthan, Mount Abu, recorded a low of minus 1.5 degrees Celsius. Churu and Sikar recorded a low of 1.6 and 2 degrees Celsius respectively.

On the other hand, the Kashmir valley continued to experience sub-zero nights. It will witness the 40-day harshest winter period – ‘Chillai-Kalan’ from December 21, 2020 (Monday) onwards. The IMD predicted that there is a possibility of light snowfall in a few places.