  • MORE MARKET STATS

IMD predicts rise in minimum and maximum temperatures in these places in next 48 hours

By: |
December 20, 2020 6:52 PM

Today, the national capital recorded the coldest morning of the season at 3.4 degrees Celsius. On Saturday, the minimum temperature settled at 3.9 degrees Celsius.

cold wave, cold wave in delhi, cold wave in india, cold wave in north india, cold wave in india 2020,It also forecast that there will be no cold day conditions over Northwest and adjoining Central India during next three days except over East Uttar Pradesh.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted gradual rise in minimum and maximum temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius over plains of Northwest and adjoining central parts of the country during next 48 hours. It also forecast that there will be no cold day conditions over Northwest and adjoining Central India during next three days except over East Uttar Pradesh.

The Met department also predicted ground frost at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan during next 24 hours.

Related News

On Sunday, cold wave to severe cold wave conditions have been observed at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan and Cold Wave conditions at isolated places over western parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar and Vidarbha.

Today, the national capital recorded the coldest morning of the season at 3.4 degrees Celsius. On Saturday, the minimum temperature settled at 3.9 degrees Celsius.

In Uttar Pradesh, Muzaffarnagar was the coldest place at 2.0 degrees Celsius. Bareilly recorded 3.3 degrees Celsius temperature while Lucknow and Allahabad recorded a minimum temperature of 4.0 and 6.2 degrees Celsius. In Rajasthan, Mount Abu, recorded a low of minus 1.5 degrees Celsius. Churu and Sikar recorded a low of 1.6 and 2 degrees Celsius respectively.

On the other hand, the Kashmir valley continued to experience sub-zero nights. It will witness the 40-day harshest winter period – ‘Chillai-Kalan’ from December 21, 2020 (Monday) onwards. The IMD predicted that there is a possibility of light snowfall in a few places.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. IMD predicts rise in minimum and maximum temperatures in these places in next 48 hours
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Air quality ‘very poor’ in Noida, Ghaziabad, ‘poor’ in Gurgaon, Faridabad
2Mars mission: NASA, ESA move to next phase of mission to collect sample from Red Planet’s surface
3Need to bring space, aeronautical sectors closer, have long-term vision: Veteran scientist