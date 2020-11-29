  • MORE MARKET STATS

Weather alert! IMD predicts heavy rains in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh – Full details

By: |
November 29, 2020 3:13 PM

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall with moderate thunderstorm and lightning during this period while south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala will witness extreme rainfall.

The areas such as south Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Lakshadweep will experience Isolated heavy falls with moderate thunderstorm and lightning.The areas such as south Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Lakshadweep will experience Isolated heavy falls with moderate thunderstorm and lightning.

After the severe storm ‘Cyclone Nivar’ last week, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted that several southern states would receive scattered to widespread rainfall during December 01-03, 2020, following the formation of a low pressure area over the Southeast Bay of Bengal, adjoining areas of South Andaman Sea and Equatorial Indian Ocean.

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall with moderate thunderstorm and lightning during this period while south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala will witness extreme rainfall.

Related News

The areas such as south Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Lakshadweep will experience Isolated heavy falls with moderate thunderstorm and lightning.

The Met department also asked the fishermen not to venture into the sea.

The weather office has also issued ‘orange’ alert for Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts of Kerala on December 01, 2020. The alert has also been issued for Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts of the state on Wednesday.

Yellow alert indicates heavy rainfall ranging from 6 cm to 11 cm of rain while Orange alert is heavy to very heavy rainfall ranging from 6 cm to 20 cm.

Meanwhile, Delhi is likely to set a record coldest November in a decade with the average temperature for the month hovering around 10 degrees Celsius. Today, the national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. Weather alert! IMD predicts heavy rains in Tamil Nadu Puducherry Kerala Andhra Pradesh – Full details
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1World’s smallest atom-memory unit of single square nanometre created’
2Delhi’s air quality remains ‘poor’; to deteriorate further with temperature drop
3Delhi set to record coldest November in at least a decade: IMD data