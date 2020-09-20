IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall in these states on September 21-22

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted widespread to extremely heavy rainfall during the next two-three days over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Yanam, Rayalaseema and Telangana. The department said that the low pressure area over northeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood with the associated cyclonic circulation extending upto 7.6 km above mean sea level was tilting southwestwards. It said that it was very likely to move west-northwestwards during the next 2-3 days and become more marked over northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood during the next 24 hours.

Under the influence of this low pressure area, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall are likely over Odisha on September 20 and 21. “Isolated heavy falls are also likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar during 20th-22nd September. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with Isolated heavy to very heavy falls likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema and Telangana on 20th and isolated heavy falls on 21st September,” the department said in a series of tweets. The states of Karnataka, Kerala and Goa too are likely to receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on September 20-22.

The IMD further said that due to convergence of strong moist winds in lower tropospheric levels from Bay of Bengal, widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Northeastern states during September 21-23. It said that isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya on September 21-22 and over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on Monday.

During the next 24 hours, the department has predicted thundersquall (speed 50-60 kmph) accompanied with lightning at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and thunderstorm with lightning and hail at isolated places over Uttarakhand. “Moderate thunderstorms with lightning are very likely at isolated places over Bihar, interior Maharashtra, southeast Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh during next 12 hours,” the IMD said.