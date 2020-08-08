Weather alert: IMD issues yellow warning for Sunday, orange for Monday in Himachal

The Met office issues colour-coded warnings to alert the public ahead of severe or hazardous weather, which has the potential to cause “damage, widespread disruption or danger to life”.

The meteorological department on Saturday issued orange and yellow weather warnings for heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh over the next two days, an official said. Light to moderate rain occurred at isolated places over the state in the past 24 hours, said Manmohan Singh, director of Meteorological Centre, Shimla.

The meteorological department predicted heavy rain and snowfall in the state till August 14. However, the orange warning is only for Monday while the yellow warning is only for Sunday, Singh added.

The Met office issues colour-coded warnings to alert the public ahead of severe or hazardous weather, which has the potential to cause “damage, widespread disruption or danger to life”.

Orange is for weather conditions that have the capacity to impact significantly, whereas yellow is the least dangerous among the warnings.

Meanwhile, the lowest temperature in the state was recorded at Kufri in Shimla district at 14.7 degrees Celsius.

The highest temperature was recorded in Una at 37 degrees Celsius, he added.