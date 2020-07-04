  • MORE MARKET STATS

Weather alert: IMD issues warning of cyclonic circulation, thunderstorm in these regions — check full forecast

By: |
Updated: Jul 04, 2020 11:10 PM

Weather warning: The IMD bulletin reported that the cyclonic circulation is likely to cause widespread rainfall and thundershower along with heavy rainfall over east and adjoining parts of central India during the next 4-5 days.

Extremely heavy rainfall is also predicted in Gujarat's Saurashtra and Kutch region in the next four days. (Courtesy: AP Photo)

Weather warning: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning on Saturday regarding a cyclonic circulation that is developing over west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off the northern coast of Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha.

The India Meteorological Department also issued a warning of isolated extremely heavy falls over Konkan during the next 24 hours and in the Gujarat region between July 4th to 6th.

Extremely heavy rainfall is also predicted in Gujarat’s Saurashtra and Kutch region in the next four days.

Also, a warning of intense thunderstorm and lightning has been predicted for Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal and Gujarat.

