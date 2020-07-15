Weather alert: IMD issues thunderstorm, lightning, heavy rainfall warning for these states — full forecast

Heavy rains are likely over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat State during next 5 days.

Weather Alert: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted moderate to severe thunderstorm and lightning over Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Gujarat, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema and Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next 12 hours. It said that fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are likely over Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha during next 24 hours.

“Under the influence of strong lower level wind convergence along the West coast and east-west shear zone in mid tropospheric levels; Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall very likely over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat State during next 5 days,” the weather department said.

In a latest bulletin, the department has said that heavy to very heavy rainfalls are likely over Konkan and Goa and Madhya and Maharashtra on Thursday. “Isolated heavy to very heavy falls are also very likely over Gujarat during July 15 to July 17. Isolated extremely heavy falls are also very likely over Konkan and Goa and Madhya Maharashtra today, July 15 and over Gujarat State on July 16 and decrease in intensity thereafter,” the department said.

In a separate bulletin, the department predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over Mumbai city, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts during the next 18 hours.