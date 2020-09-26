Weather alert: IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in Bihar, Chhattisgarh in next 24 hrs

The arrival of the South West monsoon also signals the sowing of the Kharif crops such as paddy, cotton, jowar, etc.

Weather alert: After a bountiful rain in all major regions of the country this year, the South-West Monsoon is in its final phase and about to withdraw from the Indian subcontinent. According to the Indian Meteorological Department conditions are becoming favourable for the withdrawal of the South-West Monsoon from West Rajasthan and other areas in the vicinity. The IMD shared the information about the withdrawal of Monsoon on its official Twitter handle. The IMD also mentioned that the whole North Western part of the country will experience dry spell from September 28 onwards as the monsoon will have completely withdrawn from the region.

In contrast, the IMD also said that a low atmospheric pressure area is building up over East Bihar and other neighbouring regions which might result in isolated rainfall activity in the region. In another tweet, the IMD mentioned that a trough of low pressure is running over South Chhattisgarh, South interior Karnataka, Telangana, and Rayalaseema. The weather department said that rainfall activity coupled with thunderstorm and lightning activity is probable in these regions in the next 24 hours.

South West monsoon which enters the country at the beginning of the month of June from Kerala is primarily responsible for the major rainfall activity across the country. The arrival of the South West monsoon also signals the sowing of the Kharif crops such as paddy, cotton, jowar, etc. In addition to the South West monsoon which is extremely critical for the primary sector of the country’s economy, the North East monsoon which arrives in the Winters also plays a crucial part in some of the Southern states like Tamil Nadu.