Weather alert: Heavy rainfall warning issued for Mumbai; lightning, thunderstorm likely in these states — full forecast

Weather alert: A commuter crosses a waterlogged street during heavy rainfall, at Vashi in Navi Mumbai. (Courtesy: PTI Photo/File)

Weather alert: Signalling that the rainfall pattern is about to intensify in the country, the meteorological department on Tuesday issued a warning for heavy rainfall in several states of the country. ANI quoted a forecast from the India Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, as saying that heavy rainfall is expected to occur in some places at Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts of Maharashtra on Tuesday. Also, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in the same districts of Maharashtra on Wednesday as well, the report added.

Further in its forecast, the India Meteorological Department posted on Twitter that on Tuesday, the eastern limit of the monsoon trough has moved towards the south leading to a significant drop in intensity over north-east India. The forecast stated that, as a result, isolated spells of heavy rainfall have been experienced in Arunachal Pradesh.

Due to the probable strengthening of lower-level easterly winds, different parts of the country can expect:

a) Widespread rainfall, with heavy rains in some areas, is expected over the north-west plains between July 15 and 18 — with the maximum intensity of rainfall expected on the 16th and 17th.

b) Heavy rainfall is expected over Odisha and Bihar and isolated instances of heavy rainfall are likely over the states of Jharkhand and West Bengal in the next two days, the weather department said.

Isolated instances of heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely expected over areas in north and central Maharashtra, in the south Gujarat region and in the north Konkan between July 14 and 16.

The met department expressed the probability of moderate to intense thunderstorm and lightning over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand in the next 12 hours.

The national capital has experienced a dry spell with isolated instances of rainfall in the past week. The meteorological department has however issued a forecast of light to moderate rainfall in many places in Uttar Pradesh.