Weather Alert: Heavy rain warning issued in Chennai & these Tamil Nadu districts in coming days — Check IMD forecast

Chennai and several parts of Tamil Nadu have been battered by heavy rainfall over the past week. (File/PTI)

Tamil Nadu heavy rain warning: A likely low-pressure area over southwest Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours could bring heavy rainfall to several parts of Tamil Nadu, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The Regional Meteorological Department in Chennai has forecast heavy-to-very heavy rainfall in Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, and Tamil Nadu’s delta districts. Chennai and neighbouring Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur will also witness rainfall in the next few days.

A cyclonic circulation persists over the central part of south Bay of Bengal, extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level, the IMD said in its bulletin.

A low-pressure area is likely to develop over southwest Bay of Bengal over the next 24 hours under the influence of the cyclonic circulation. The weather system is likely to move west-­northwest towards south Tamil Nadu coast and Sri Lanka, the IMD said in the bulletin.

Chennai and several parts of Tamil Nadu have been battered by heavy rainfall over the past week.

November 24: The weather agency has predicted thunderstorm with heavy rainfall at isolated places. Thunderstorm with moderate rainfall is predicted at many places over the rest of south Tamil Nadu. Thunderstorm with light-to-moderate rainfall is likely at isolated places over the rest of north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Heavy rain is also forecast for many places over Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, and the delta districts.

November 25: There is forecast of thunderstorm with heavy-to-very heavy rain at isolated places over Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur districts. Thunderstorm with heavy rain is predicted at isolated places over Chennai, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Ramanathapuram, and Kanyakumari districts. Coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to witness thunderstorm with moderate rainfall. Isolated places in the state’s interior parts are likely to experience thunderstorm with light-to-moderate rainfall.

November 26 and November 27: The Met department has predicted thunderstorm with heavy-to-very heavy rainfall at isolated parts of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts. Isolated parts of Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Ranipet, Villupuram, Tirupattur, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, and the delta districts and Karaikal are likely to witness thunderstorm with heavy rain. The rest of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are predicted to witness thunderstorm with moderate rain.

Chennai city and its neighbouring districts are likely to experience light-to-moderate rainfall over the next 24 to 48 hours.

For the next 24 hours: The sky condition is expected to be partly cloudy. Light rain is likely in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperature is forecast around 32°C and 25°C, respectively.

For the next 48 hours: Partly cloudy sky conditions are likely to remain. Some areas are forecast to experience light-to-moderate rainfall. Maximum and minimum temperature is seen around 32°C and 25°C, respectively.