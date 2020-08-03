Weather Alert! Heavy rain likely to lash Odisha till August 6

Under its impact, heavy rainfall is likely to take in several parts of the state till August 6, said HR Biswas, Director of the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar.

Heavy rain is likely to lash many areas of Odisha till August 6 due to a low pressure taking shape over the Bay of Bengal, the MeT Centre here said on Monday, advising fishermen to refrain from venturing into deep sea in view of very rough weather.

Under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh and another one over north-east Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood, a low-pressure area is likely to form over north Bay of Bengal on Tuesday, the Meteorological Centre here said.

Under its impact, heavy rainfall is likely to take in several parts of the state till August 6, said HR Biswas, Director of the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar. Many areas have already received rainfall of varied intensity with heavy to very heavy rainfall at some places in Cuttack district, he said, adding that heavy rainfall has occurred in several places in Angul, Dhenkanal and Malkangiri districts.

The low pressure is likely to trigger heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas in Ganjam, Balangir, Boudh,

Kandhamal and Mayurbhanj, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh and Koraput districts till Tuesday, the MeT Centre said.

Similarly, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to lash parts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Angul, Boudh and Dhenkanal districts on Tuesday and Wednesday, it said after issuing an Orange warning for these places for the

period requiring the people to remain prepared.

Heavy rainfall is also likely to occur at one or two places in Kalahandi, Balangir, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Deogarh,

Keonjhar and Cuttack for the next two days. Orange warning was issued for the districts of Bargarh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh and Sonepur where some areas will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on Wednesday, it said, adding heavy rainfall will also take place at one or two places in Nuapada, Balangir, Angul and Keonjhar.

On Thursday, heavy rainfall is likely to occur at some places in Sundargarh, Keonjhar and Nabarangpur districts, it

said. In view of inclement weather, the MeT Centre advised the fishermen not to venture into the deep sea till August 6 as the surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph over the west-central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal will make the sea condition very rough.