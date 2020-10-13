  • MORE MARKET STATS

Weather alert: Deep depression hits Andhra Pradesh coast, heavy rainfall warning in 5 states

New Delhi | October 13, 2020 12:52 PM

IMD Hyderabad in its forecast issued a "Yellow Warning" for places over the districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram , Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, and West Godavari, Krishna, and Kurnool.

cyclone, cyclone in India, weather in India, weather in Andhra Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh weather,The warning is valid from 8.30 AM on October 13 to 8.30 AM on October 14, as per the IMD Hyderabad. (Representative image by Express)

The Deep Depression crossed north Andhra Pradesh coast close to Kakinada on Tuesday morning. Light to moderate rainfall is expected to occur at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places and extremely heavy rainfalls at isolated places would occur over Telangana. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to occur at few places over coastal and north interior Karnataka, Goa, parts of Maharashtra and heavy falls at isolated places over north Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, south interior Karnataka, south Odisha, south Chhattisgarh, and Vidarbha, according to details provided by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD in its latest observations said, “the deep depression crossed north Andhra Pradesh coast close to Kakinada between 6.30 AM and 7.30 AM today, October 13, 2020, as a Deep Depression with maximum sustained wind speed of 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph.” The Deep Depression is being monitored by coastal Doppler Weather Radars of Machilipatnam, Visakhapatnam, and Gopalpur. As per Radar imageries the rain bands lie along with the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh and adjoining interior Districts. Moderate convection also lies over south Odisha and Telangana, IMD said.

IMD Hyderabad in its forecast issued a “Yellow Warning” for places over the districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram , Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, and West Godavari, Krishna, and Kurnool. The warning is valid from 8.30 AM on October 13 to 8.30 AM on October 14, as per the IMD Hyderabad.

Squally wind speed reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph is very likely to prevail over the west-central Bay of Bengal and along and off Andhra Pradesh coasts and will gradually decrease thereafter becoming 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph. Wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph likely to prevail along and off south Odisha, Tamilnadu, and Puducherry coasts.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into west-central, northwest, and the southwest Bay of Bengal, and along and off Andhra Pradesh-Odisha-Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts till October 13 noon and over the Gulf of Mannar during October 13 and 14.

