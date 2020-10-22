  • MORE MARKET STATS

Weather Alert: After Hyderbad floods, IMD predicts heavy rainfall in coastal districts of West Bengal

By: |
October 22, 2020 7:28 PM

As a consequence of the formation of a depression in the coastal districts of the state, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected on October 22 and October 23, the IMD added in a statement.

The government has also issued instructions to suspend all water-related activities at Digha, Mandarmani, Shankarpur and the Sagar Island between the aforementioned period.

After severe rainfall and flooding in Hyderabad, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forewarned of heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of the state of West Bengal. The IMD tweeted that severe weather activity will take place over the Gangetic region of West Bengal during the period between October 22 and October 24 due to the formation of a huge depression over the North West Bay of Bengal. As a consequence of the formation of a depression in the coastal districts of the state, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected on October 22 and October 23, the IMD added in a statement.

In the wake of the forecast issued by the Weather Department, the state government has issued several advisories to people who live in the vicinity of the coastal regions to stay away from the coast of the sea during the period between October 22 and October 24.

In a specific instruction to the fishermen, the government has asked all fishing boats should return to the coast before the morning of October 22. The government has also issued instructions to suspend all water-related activities at Digha, Mandarmani, Shankarpur and the Sagar Island between the aforementioned period.

Ferry services have also been suspended in the Sundarban region by the government. The government also issued orders to the District Magistrates of the coastal districts to take care of the Puja Pandals and ensure no damage is caused to the Pandals during a sudden weather event. The withdrawal of the South-West monsoon has been delayed this year from the Indian subcontinent. Due to the formation of repeated depressions in the Southern and Eastern parts of the country, the withdrawal of monsoon is being delayed.

