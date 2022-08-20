Water reserves rise 25% above benchmark average

Average water levels in 143 major reservoirs in the country are up by 25% on year and 25% more than last 10-year average, Central Water Commission (CWC) has said in its latest report.

Out of 143 reservoirs water level monitored by CWC, 112 reservoirs are located in west, central and southern regions which have received more than normal rainfall so far in this monsoon.

Water reservoirs are filled with 135 billion cubic metres (BCM) of water, which is 76% of their combined capacity. A year ago, the water available in these reservoirs was 108 BCM and the average of the last 10 years was 107 BCM, according to the latest CWC note.

“Current water level of reservoirs was 125% of the live storage of the corresponding period of last year and 125% of storage of the average of the last ten years,” the commission stated.

Higher water table in reservoirs helps in meeting the requirement for irrigation through canal systems. Out of these reservoirs, 46 generate hydropower with an installed capacity of more than 60 MW.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, rainfall deficiency in east and north-eastern regions have been 19% compared to normal benchmark, while central India and south peninsula have received 23% and 26% more rainfall in this monsoon season against the normal range.

In terms of regional variations in water levels, 25 reservoirs of the central region – Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and 39 reservoirs in the southern region – Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu have more water than last year and average of last 10 years.

The water level of 21 reservoirs in eastern region – Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Tripura, Nagaland and Bihar is more water than a year ago, however current water level is lower than the average of the last 10 years.

In 46 reservoirs in western region – Gujarat and Maharashtra, water level at present is more than the corresponding period last year as well as the average storage of last decade.

Similarly, nine reservoirs in the northern region – Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan have more water at present compared to last year and last 10 year’s average.