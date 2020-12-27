Watch out for cold wave and avoid alcohol: IMD issues advisory ahead of New Year

Since alcohol reduces body temperature, the weather department has advised people to avoid alcohol consumption on these days. Representative Image

With the projection of mercury dipping even further in the northern parts of India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has asked people living in six northern states including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to watch out for cold wave and avoid consuming alcohol. From December 28, severe cold wave conditions are expected to prevail in these parts of north India. It is to note that according to the IMD, a cold day is when the minimum temperature drops below 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature of the day is 4.4 degrees Celsius less than what the maximum temperature normally is. A severe cold day, on the other hand, is when the maximum temperature dips 6.5 degrees than the normal.

Since alcohol reduces body temperature, the weather department has advised people to avoid alcohol consumption on these days. Apart from this, the advisory stated that people should stay indoors and wear enough clothing to prevent them from cold weather. Since there is a possibility of people getting ill with flu, running nose or nosebleed, IMD also asked people to eat fruits that are rich in vitamin-C. “Moisturize your skin regularly to counter the effects of severe cold, noted IMD.

The IMD has also asked people to keep dry and if in case get wet, changing clothes immediately is necessary to prevent body heat loss. Further, IMD recommended wearing insulated or waterproof shoes. If any area of the body is affected with cold, warming is needed with lukewarm water. “Do not rub the skin vigorously. If the affected skin area turns black, immediately consult a doctor,” IMD added.

Ventilation using heaters is needed in order to avoid inhalation of any toxic fumes and extra safety measures are also recommended while using gas and electrical heating devices. According to IMD, the impact on water supply, transport, power sector and agriculture at some places can also be seen.