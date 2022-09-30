WATCH: New commander of International Space Station performs yoga in space, leaves internet stunned

On September 28, Samantha Cristoforetti became the first woman from Europe to take over as the new astronaut in command of the International Space Station (ISS). During her time aboard the orbiting laboratory, she recently stunned the netizens as she was photographed performing challenging yoga poses in zero gravity.

In a video posted on Twitter by Cosmic Kids, the astronaut can be seen performing various yoga poses in zero gravity. The video has already gone viral with many sharing her daunting task up in outer space, where mere existence is in itself a challenge. The video, however, does not confirm when it was taken.

The caption of the post read: “What happens when you try to do yoga in #SPACE? Here’s @AstroSamantha the astronaut doing #CosmicKids on the ISS!”

“On Earth, we have gravity which makes the poses work. But in space, there is only microgravity. So, your body is weightless. That makes yoga challenging,” explained the instructor as a prefix to the video shared on YouTube.

What happens when you try to do yoga in #SPACE? 🚀 Here's @AstroSamantha the astronaut doing #CosmicKids on the ISS! 💫



Watch the whole video here: https://t.co/gn7GomHmxT



Thank you to the amazing team @ESA for this incredible opportunity! 🧑🚀 #MissionMinerva #SpaceWeek pic.twitter.com/0nOiXwZa6W — Cosmic Kids (@CosmicKidsYoga) September 27, 2022

Samantha Cristoforetti’s new role

During a change of command ceremony, outgoing Russian spaceman Oleg Artemyev noted that despite the recent socio-political conditions on Earth as a clear reference to the Ukraine crisis, the international community in space science still continues to work together.

During the ceremony, Artemyev presented the newly appointed ISS commander with a golden key, which signifies her new role. She will return to Earth on October 10. This is the second time that the former fighter pilot has been aboard the ISS. She joined the station’s crew as part of the European Space Agency’s mission.

According to the guidelines of the ISS, the commander is responsible for overseeing the various tasks performed by the station’s crew members.

The 45-year-old Italian astronaut became the ISS’s second commander after she arrived in April. She was a former fighter pilot in the Italian Air Force.

Samantha is the first non-US woman and fifth woman to become commander since the role was created in 2000. She is also the woman with the longest stay in space after clocking 199 days in orbit in 2014 and 2015.