Watch: NASA releases 12-year time-lapse video of the entire sky and its mind-blowing

NASA has released a time-lapse video of the sky that was captured by its telescope over 12 years. The footage was taken by the NEOWISE telescope, which travels around the sun twice a year.

Through the images, scientists will be able to create an all-sky map, which will allow them to study the different aspects of the sky.

Over the course of 12 years, the telescope has captured 18 time-lapse maps of the sky. The images were then used to create a time-lapse film, which shows how the sky has developed.

In what is referred to as time-domain astronomy, NASA noted that the photos and video streams from the telescope can provide scientists with new information about distant objects in the universe.

According to Amy Mainzer, the principal investigator of the telescope, the night sky can change over time. It’s not like it’s always the same.

Also Read: Crash-landing on Mars! NASA thinks easiest way to get to the Martian surface is to just bump into it; Here’s why

“Stars are flaring and exploding. Asteroids are whizzing by. Black holes are tearing stars apart. The universe is a really busy active place.”

The time-lapse images have provided scientists with new information about the formation of stars. According to NASA, the data collected by the telescope will allow them to study the hot gas and dust surrounding young stars.

The telescope has also discovered millions of black holes at the centers of distant galaxies. This information will allow scientists to conduct more studies on these cosmic objects.

Through the use of Echo Mapping, scientists can now determine the size of the glowing disks surrounding the black holes.