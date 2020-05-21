Watch: Devastating cyclone Amphan leaves a portion of Kolkata Airport terminal flooded

Cyclone Amphan marked its entry into West Bengal around 2:30 PM on May 20. (Image: screengrab)

Cyclone Amphan has caused unprecedented damages to West Bengal. Especially the South 24 Parganas districts have suffered severe damage to public properties and infrastructure. The mainland of the state- capital Kolkata has not been spared either. The Amphan cyclone has also hit Kolkata airport. A portion of the Netaji Shubhash Chandra Bose Airport has been flooded by the heavy rainfall that followed speedy winds blowing at an excess of 150 kmph. The Cyclone has left a trail of devastation at the airport and the airport has seen many structures damaged.

A visual from the news agency ANI has shown an aircraft stranded in knee-deep water. The heavy rainfall has left the airport with a flooded tarmac, runways, and hangars. The cyclone has also blown away a roof in one area of the airport.

#WATCH West Bengal: A portion of Kolkata Airport flooded in wake of #CycloneAmphan pic.twitter.com/28q5MdqoD2 — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2020

Due to excessive rainfall and the waterlogging at the airport, all the operations were shut until 5 AM today. The commercial flight services are anyway not operational due to tot the ongoing lockdown in the country.

Cyclone Amphan marked its entry into West Bengal around 2:30 PM on May 20. The cyclone that has originated in the Bay of Bengal is deemed to be the strongest cyclone for some time. Cyclone Amphan has left Kolkata city with damages of infrastructure as well as many long trees and engineering structures have been uprooted that will make the resurrection work bit chaotic for the city administration.

The Cyclone Amphan has killed at least 12 people in the state and the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said “Sarbanash hoye galo’, meaning the Amphan has led to a catastrophic effect on the state. “I am sitting in the war room. My office in Nabanna is shaking. I am tackling a difficult situation on a war footing. The storm is likely to continue till midnight,” CM Banerjee’s statement that came out on the night of May 20 said further.