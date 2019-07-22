Watch Chandrayaan 2 Launch: ISRO successfully launched Moon mission, here’s all you need to know it

The components of GSLV Mk III that made the launch successful includes S200, L110, and C25. (Image: ISRO)

ISRO’s Chandrayaan 2 Mission: ISRO successfully launched its spacecraft onboard the ginormous rocket GSLV Mk III and injected the spacecraft into the Earth’s orbit. The India Space Agency in an approximately 16-minute long procession placed the spacecraft successfully into space for it to continue its benchmarking venture to land in the south polar region of the Moon. ISRO had informed that they will land on the Moon according to their old schedule. Earlier, the launch of Chandrayaan 2 was called off due to a technical snag one hour before the lift-off on July 15. The 16-minute long launch procession had some crucial phases and had three components that made it successful. The components of GSLV Mk III that made the launch successful includes S200 solid rocket boosters, L110 liquid stage, C25 upper stage.

ANI, in a tweet, shared the video of the Ignition of the rocket and mentioned “GSLV Mk III-M1 lifts-off from Sriharikota carrying ISRO’s Chandrayaan 2.”

In another tweet, ANI shared the video of Chandrayaan 2 detaching from the rocket GSLV Mk III-M1, after being injected into the Earth’s orbit.

Here’s the timeline of the 16 minutes (precisely 974.30 seconds) launch procession of ISRO’s rocket GSLV Mk III-M1 to inject the Chandrayaan 2 into Earth’s parking 170 x 39120 km orbit:

– The S200 strap-ons solid rocket boosters were ignited at 0000 seconds with an initial velocity of 541.91 meters per second

– The L110 core stage ignition began at 110.84 seconds after the launch, at a height of approximately 44 kilometers above the Earth’s surface

– This was followed by the S200 strap-ons separation and Payload Fairing separation

– The L110 separated from the rocket at 308 seconds after the launch, a height of 170.7 kilometers above the Earth’s surface and was followed by the ignition of the C25 Cryogenic Stage

– The spacecraft Chandrayaan 2 separated from the rocket GSLV Mk III at 974.30 seconds after the launch, at a height of 181.1 kilometers above the Earth’s surface

Notably, Chandrayaan 2 will land on the Moon after 48 days of its travel across space. The Lander module Vikram of ISRO’s spacecraft will make a soft landing on the Moon on September 7. India will be the first country to land in a polar region of the Moon.

