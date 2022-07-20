Warning of frequent heatwaves in coming decades issued by global body – check details

In a significant development, the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) has not only warned that the temperature will remain above till midweek in Europe, but will also more frequently in the coming decades. According to the WMO, the pattern is linked to the warming of the planet, which is the result of human activities, raising concern for the future of the planet.

Speaking at a press conference in Geneva, Petteri Taalas, Secretary-General of the WMO, said, “We are expecting to see major impacts on agriculture. During the previous heatwaves in Europe, we lost large parts of the harvest.”

“And under the current situation -we are already having the global food crisis because of the war in Ukraine – this heatwave is going to have a further negative impact on agricultural activities”, he added.

He further pointed out that the negative trend of climate is expected to continue till the 2060s. The extreme heatwave in Europe has directly impacted several countries that had begun to recover post-Covid lockdown. Taalas further observed that while glaciers may continue to melt for the next hundred or even thousands of years, the sea level will continue to rise during the same period.

As per the World Health Organisation (WHO), the heatwave also results in degrading air quality and dropping pollutants that affect the health of people. Notably, nearly 70,000 people lost their lives during the 2003 heatwave in Europe.

Maria Neira, Director for public and environmental health at WHO, in her observation, said that climate change is affecting the health of people in several ways, not only through heatwave but also in other areas of essential healthcare. She further pointed out that reliable access to food and water is at stake, but also agricultural production levels are at risk, and there is also a risk of water scarcity.

Neira observed that nearly 99 per cent of the global population is breathing air that does not meet the health standard of the WHO.