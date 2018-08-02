Very rare! Moon will be visible even during the day, but only till August 4 – Here is why this phenomenon is taking place

Another celestial phenomenon will be keeping the space enthusiasts on the edge. (IE)

Another celestial phenomenon will be keeping the space enthusiasts on the edge. The Moon will this week be visible even during the day. It is a part of the Moon’s waning gibbous phase, following the lunar eclipse and blood moon which occurred on July 27. The moon can be viewed for a few hours following sunrise, however, the moon will eventually set as the morning progresses. The moon is undergoing a waning gibbous phase, as it has resumed its duty to get closer to Earth in its orbit, according to EarthSky.org.

The Moon, the Earth and the Sun were aligned in a straight line during the total lunar eclipse. However, since then the Moon and the Sun have realigned since. This has changed, due to the delay in the time of the moonrise and moonset, experienced with the changing position of the Moon relative to the Earth. During this phase, the Moon will rise late into the night, while it will set early in the morning.

The moonrise in India will occur after 11 pm IST while the moonset is expected between 9 am and 12 pm. Therefore, over the days leading up to August 4, during sunrise, the Moon will appear to the Earth’s west.

The best visibility of the Moon will be in the presence of a clear sky. It is also worth noting that more than half of the Moon will remain visible, as it is retreating from the full moon phase, having been at the full moon on July 27, the night of the blood moon.

This phase of the Moon is referred to as ‘children moon’. Following August 4, the Moon will move closer to the Earth and further away from the Earth-Sun axis.