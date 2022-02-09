‘Very poor’ quality air grips Mumbai! Breaking down the city’s unusual high levels of pollution

Generally the rains in Mumbai and the strong sea breeze wipe out the local pollutants in the air but this time, with back to back storms and less to no winds, the pollutants have not been dispersed effectively.

Mumbai is witnessing one of the worst pollution levels for three days in a row and it is concerning. The city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has shown a frequent reading of above 300 since February 6. To break it down, if the AQI is between 301 and 400, then the air is categorised as ‘very poor’. This means higher the AQI, higher is the level of air pollution which can cause more serious health concerns. The AQI in Mumbai touched 316 on Sunday, followed by 318 on Monday and 320 on Tuesday morning.

CAUSES BEHIND MUMBAI’S DEGRADING AIR QUALITY

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research, the high levels of pollution in Mumbai is actually due to the two dust storms which hit the city in less than two weeks. The second storm is believed to have originated on February 3 over Afghanistan, Pakistan, and the border areas of Rajasthan. If experts are to be believed, the weak, low-speed winds, high relative humidity, and coldness of the air are a few contributing factors to the poor air quality above the city. The minimum temperature has fallen over the last 24 hours—from 19.4 degrees Celsius on Monday to 17.8 degrees on Tuesday. Generally the rains in Mumbai and the strong sea breeze wipe out the local pollutants in the air but this time, with back to back storms and less to no winds, the pollutants have not been dispersed effectively.

WHEN WILL IT END?

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) has said that Mumbai’s air quality will improve from ‘very poor’ to‘poor’ category, over the next two days, as per an Indian Express report. This means that the city might records an AQI between 201-300 in the next two days.

TIME TO TAKE PRECAUTIONS

Keeping the degrading air quality in mind, Mumbaikars have been advised by SAFAR to avoid outdoor activities early in the mornings and after Sunset. Sensitive or vulnerable groups including asthmatics should keep their medication and masks handy. Doors and windows should be kept shut as much as possible.