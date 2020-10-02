  • MORE MARKET STATS

Vaibhav Summit 2020: ‘We want top-class scientific research to help our farmers’, says PM Modi

By: |
Updated: Oct 02, 2020 7:59 PM

VAIBHAV summit celebrates science and innovation from India and the world.

PM Modi addressed the Vaibhav summit,

Vaibhav Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said, “We want top-class scientific research to help our farmers. Our agricultural research scientists have worked hard to ramp up our production of pulses. Today, we import only a very small fraction of our pulses. Our food-grain production has hit a record high.”

He further said, “In 2014, four new vaccines were introduced in our immunisation programme. This included an indigenously developed Rotavirus vaccine. We encourage indigenous vaccine production.”

The PM said that VAIBHAV summit celebrates science and innovation from India and the world. “I would call it a true ‘sangam’ or confluence of great minds,” PM said at the Vaishvik Bhartiya Vaigyanik (VAIBHAV) Summit 2020.

PM Modi also said that the need of the hour is to ensure more youngsters develop an interest in science. “For that, we must get well-versed with the science of history and the history of science,” he noted.

“India’s call of an Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India), includes a vision of global welfare. To realise this dream, I invite you all and seek your support,” PM added.

