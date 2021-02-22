Uttarakhand glacier burst: Depth, amount of water in new Chamoli lake determined

It was also a concern since the exact amount of water that it contained was not known. (Image: Indian Navy via IE)

Uttarakhand flash floods: Amount of water in artificial lake in Chamoli determined! The glacier burst in Uttarakhand earlier this month caused a lake to form in the Chamoli district. The lake was formed upstream in the Rishi Ganga river, which became a cause of concern, since it could set off another deluge. It was also a concern since the exact amount of water that it contained was not known. However, now, the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy conducted a joint operation and found that the lake was 8 metres deep at some points and 9 metres deep at some. It holds a whopping 50,000 cubic metres of water, according to a report in IE.

The joint operation had been conducted on Saturday, during which an Advanced Light Helicopter, operated by the Air Force, hovered at an altitude of 14,000 feet above the sea level and sent divers down to the lake in the ice cold water, where the divers calculated the depth with the help of handheld echo sounders.

The report further cited a Navy official as saying that the operation took about 30 minutes to be completed, with the helicopters taking off from Joshimath. The helicopter was then positioned over the lake and divers went into different points of the lake to measure the varying depths. Once that was done, the helicopter returned to Joshimath.

Quoting Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority Additional CEO Ridhim Aggarwal, the report said that the data was important as with the help of this, scientists would be able to determine how much pressure the water is exerting on the holding wall. As many as 10 scientists are deployed near the lake, where they are camping, and these include scientists from Geological Survey of India, DRDO as well as Uttarakhand Space Application Centre. The Navy would be submitting its report to these scientists after which, the plan of action would be developed.