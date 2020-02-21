Using straws and mineral water bottles again pose health risk! Here’s why

According to the report, there is enough gap between people’s awareness on the matter and the government’s wish to halt plastic usage. (Reuters photo)

Many people within the country are unaware of what single-use plastics (SUP) are, especially at a time when the government is trying to reduce the usage of plastic as much as possible. There are many consumers who do not know that straws and mineral water bottles are single-use plastics, the Indian Express reported citing a report-“Single-Use Plastics: The Last Straw” by Toxic Links. The report also stated that there are about 57 per cent people, that too living in metro cities and small towns, who consider plastic bags as SUPs.

The report highlighted that those who are conscious about using plastics are seeking several alternatives to replace the plastic goods used by them on an everyday basis. According to the report, there is enough gap between people’s awareness on the matter and the government’s wish to halt plastic usage. However, consumers desiring better alternatives can be good news, the report added.

It also indicated that consumers do not want plastic items like excessive plastic packaging, plastic cutlery or even straws for that matter, as opposed to the belief of plastic manufacturers. It said that with online shopping on the rise, there are huge deposits of packaging wastes and cardboards. Interestingly, only 26 per cent people believe that these packaging material are single-use plastics portraying the confusion among people regarding plastic usage.

Moreover, around 22 per cent people were unaware that plastic (under 50 microns) have been banned in the country and it has been three years while 60 per cent did not know about the 50 micron use.

Meanwhile, the plastic industry in India reported Rs 3.5 lakh crore annual revenue in 2019. According to the report, plastic is growing quite fast as it is connected to almost all industries/businesses. It also added that polymer consumption growth is predicted at 12.9 per cent during the years 2017-2022. The Central Pollution Control Board has also said that it estimates 3.6 million tonnes of plastic waste to be generated per annum in India.