Upsetting records! July 4 goes down in history as the hottest day ever- What is causing the surge?

Every continent, every country has been breaking some of the other records that in some way or the other can be linked to the abnormal climatic conditions the world has been feeling on its skin, quite literally. If you have been feeling unusually hot then the record-shattering global temperature recorded on July 4 would not have come as a surprise to you.

It is very rare that records are broken within a day. One such record was set on July 3 and broken the following day. We Indians often associate July with the monsoon. After the sweltering heat of May and June, July is a much-welcomed relief. However, July is now also going down for having seen the hottest two days for the earth ever.

What were the average global temperatures on July 3 and July 4?

For the first time in history, since record-keeping began, the global average temperature surpassed the 17 degree Celsius mark on July 3 at 17.01 degrees. The following day the record was broken with the average at 17.18 degree Celsius.

Scientists have warned that more such record-setting events will occur in the future.

Which date held the last record in the category before July 3, 2023?

Before the global average temperature hopped over the 17 degree Celsius mark, the hottest daily temperature was recorded at 16.92 degree Celsius back in August 2016. At the time one of the strongest El Nino events had been observed.

El Nino has come knocking

To the horror of the world, El Nino has surfaced once again. The El Nino weather pattern has emerged in the Pacific Ocean, the UN’s World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) announced earlier.

Earlier, the WMO Secretary-General Prof. Petteri Taalas said that the return of El Nino will increase the chances of breaking temperature records and causing more extreme heat in several parts of the world and in the ocean. The WMO has predicted that there is a 98% chance that one of the next five years will be the hottest on record.

The agency also noted that there is a 90% chance that El Nino will continue through the second

half of 2023, with the worst temperatures to be seen in 2024.

In the past, El Nino has caused severe droughts in Australia, Indonesia and Central America, among other places. It is also associated with increased rainfall in several areas including parts of South America, the southern region of the US and Central Asia.