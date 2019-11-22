Upcoming Eclipses in 2020: Solar and Lunar eclipses within a fortnight to be seen in India twice in next 6 months!

The first set of eclipses will start with an Annular Solar Eclipse on December 26 followed by a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse on the night of January 10-11, 2020.

Solar and Lunar eclipses in Indian: An eclipse can be defined as an event that occurs when one celestial body moves into the shadow of another. In the year 2020, four eclipses including two solar and two lunar eclipses are occurring within 6 months in the next year. The first set of eclipses will start with an Annular Solar Eclipse on December 26 followed by a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse on the night of January 10-11, 2020. Then within six months, another set of eclipses will be visible in India starting with another Penumbral Lunar Eclipse on the night of June 5-6, 2020 followed by an Annular Solar Eclipse on June 21. This opens a goldmine of opportunity for scientists, astronomers and astrologers in India. They will get a chance to study these events and understand the science behind them.

The upcoming solar eclipses are annular. An annular eclipse is different from regular solar eclipses. Firstly, they do not occur at the same time every year, unlike equinoxes. It takes place when the moon is at its apogee that is it is furthest from the sun. This results in a ring of fire effect during the eclipse. The sun’s flares shine from behind the moon eclipsing it thus forming the shape of a ring. These roughly occur every six months in a year. It is important to note that there is no safe window for directly watching this eclipse without proper protection for your eyes.

As far as lunar eclipses go, penumbral lunar eclipses are those that occur when the alignment of the Earth, Moon and Sun is only a little bit imperfect. Thus the eclipse just catches the outer shadow of the Earth. It appears as dark shading on the side of the moon.

Here are the two annular solar eclipses and two penumbral lunar eclipses to look forward to:

26 December 2019 Annular Solar Eclipse

This eclipse will be fully visible from southern India, parts of Indonesia and Saudi Arabia. If the weather permits, those in Europe, parts of Asia, and North/West Australia will be able to catch a glimpse of a partial eclipse.

It will be completely visible in the following Indian cities and districts: Mangaluru in Karnataka, Palakkad, Kasaragod, Thalassery and Kozhikode in Kerala and Ootacamund, Coimbatore, Erode, Karur, Dindigul, Sivaganga, Tiruchirappalli and Pudukkottai in Tamil Nadu.

It will be partially visible in Mumbai, Bangalore and New Delhi. The maximum time of the eclipses’ visibility is at 10:47 PM on December 26.

10–11 January 2020 Penumbral Lunar Eclipse

This eclipse will be visible from Asia, Australia, Europe, and Africa. It won’t be very distinguishable from a full moon. It will be completely visible to almost all Indian cities.

The maximum time of the eclipses’ visibility is 11 Jan, 12:40 AM.

5–6 June 2020 Penumbral Lunar Eclipse

This eclipse will be visible from Asia, Australia, Europe, and Africa. It won’t look any more extraordinary than a full moon. It will be completely visible to almost all Indian cities.

The maximum time of the eclipses’ visibility is 6 Jun, 12:54 AM.

21 June 2020 Annular Solar Eclipse

This eclipse will be visible from parts of Africa including Central Africa, Congo, and Ethiopia; And all of Northern India along with South of Pakistan and China.

It will be completely visible to the following Indian cities and districts: Gharsana, Rajasthan, Sirsa, Haryana and Dehradun and Tehri in Uttrakhand. It will be partially visible in Delhi.

The maximum time of the eclipses’ visibility is 21 Jun, 12:10 AM.