UP weather: Dry, cold day in Uttar Pradesh; dense fog at few places

January 20, 2020

The weather is most likely to remain dry and shallow to moderate fog is very likely at isolated places over the state on January 21 (Tuesday), it said.

The weather in Uttar Pradesh was dry with cold day conditions at isolated places in the state, the meteorological department said on Monday. Fog conditions were dense to very dense at isolated places across the state, the department said.

The weather is most likely to remain dry and shallow to moderate fog is very likely at isolated places over the state on January 21 (Tuesday), it said. The weather would continue to be dry while shallow to moderate fog is very likely at isolated places over the state on January 22 and January 23, it added.

