Up above the world so high, there isn’t one but three moons in the sky

By: | Updated: November 8, 2018 9:52 PM

Co-authored by Judit Slíz-Balogh, the study published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society says that the mysterious clouds were observed as lurking at just 250,000 miles away from the earth, roughly the same distance as the moon.

The earth is orbited by not one but three moons, a new study by a team of astronomers and physicists from Hungary has claimed. The study confirms the 1961 theory by Polish astronomer Kazimierz Kordylewski that dust clouds orbit the earth. As per the study, two new moons discovered are made of dust. The study further finds that these two dust clouds move with the Earth and Moon at a stable 4,00,000 kilometres from the Earth.

Co-authored by Judit Slíz-Balogh, the study published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society says that the mysterious clouds were observed as lurking at just 250,000 miles away from the earth, roughly the same distance as the moon.

“The Kordylewski clouds are two of the toughest objects to find, and though they are as close to Earth as the moon, are largely overlooked by researchers in astronomy,” says the study. “It is intriguing to confirm that our planet has dusty pseudo-satellites in orbit alongside our lunar neighbor,” it added.

Both the Kordylewski clouds are about 15 by 10 degrees wide, or equal to 30 by 20 lunar disks in the night sky, the study says. As per a National Geographic report, the size further translates to an area in space about 65,000 by 45,000 miles.

The NG report further says that the clouds have remained hidden in the darkness of space until now simply because they are super faint.

