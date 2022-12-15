Understanding the breakthrough in nuclear fusion and why it is so important

Nuclear Fission breakthrough: ‘Nothing is impossible’ – The saying might sound like a cliché but the US scientists have proved it right for the real world! The Lawrence Livermore National laboratory in California has announced that they have successfully, for the first time, created a nuclear fusion reaction that released way more energy than the amount that went into igniting it. This is a breakthrough that could help scientists in their pursuit of endless supply of energy.

The US Department of Energy has said that this has been a “major scientific breakthrough” that will lead to “advancements in national defense and the future of clean power.” So, what led to this nuclear fusion breakthrough? Let us first understand what is nuclear fusion, in layman’s terms.

What exactly is Nuclear Fusion?

Scientifically speaking, it involves the collision of light atoms to create heavier atoms releases gigantic amounts of energy. Nuclear fusion is a process that gives the Sun its energy. It is the polar opposite of Nuclear fission where heavier atoms are split into lighter atoms. For example, nuclear power stations generate electricity through the process of nuclear fission.

Why is Nuclear Fusion so important?

Nuclear Fusion does not generate any harmful gases or depend on fossil fuels like oil. It is in fact dependent on favourable weather conditions and has practically no part in global warming. Nuclear fusion has no risk of nuclear disaster and produces much less radioactive waste. Hence, it has extremely low participation in the ongoing climate change.