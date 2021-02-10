UAE turns red as space mission makes historic Mars orbit insertion

Reports said the country’s first such mission is designed to orbit Mars and study the dynamics in the Martian atmosphere on a global scale, and on both diurnal and seasonal timescales.

Martian red became the color of the UAE as the country’s famous Hope Probe to Mars reached its zenith on Tuesday evening. The UAE’s Emirates Mars Mission (EMM), the first interplanetary mission undertaken by an Arab nation, made a major milestone for the mission as it reached its Mars Orbit Insertion, MOI, at 7:42 pm UAE local time, completing its 7-month journey to the red planet.

Incidentally, the much-publicized event also marked the 50th anniversary of the UAE’s Union formation. In doing so, the UAE became the first Arab country and fifth globally to reach the red planet.

The event was marked across the nation with huge celebrations with congratulatory messages exchanged and greetings extended. Even visitors arriving at the UAE airports received a “Martian Ink” passport stamp in honor of the Hope Probe.

Martian atmosphere

Reports said the country’s first such mission is designed to orbit Mars and study the dynamics in the Martian atmosphere on a global scale, and on both diurnal and seasonal timescales.

“Using three scientific instruments on board of the spacecraft, EMM will provide a set of measurements fundamental to an improved understanding of circulation and weather in the Martian lower and middle atmosphere,” a statement released by the UAE’s official news agency Wam said.

The Hope probe was launched on July 20 from Japan’s Tanegashima Space Station.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces, and said Hope Probe into the orbit of Mars is a significant accomplishment in the nation’s history.

“This achievement was made possible by Emirati pioneers whose work will inspire future scientists & engineers for generations. We are immensely proud of them,” he tweeted.

India connection

In an interview with Wam, an ISRO official said they have “a positive outlook” on the Hope Probe’s success, which “will expand the global team that can coordinate and jointly plan future missions to Mars.”

“It is an exciting opportunity as the UAE’s Hope mission approaches Mars for an orbit injection. The successful approach to Mars provides renewed confidence in the upcoming phases of the mission,” R Umamaheswaran, Distinguished Scientist and Scientific Secretary at ISRO, said.

India was the first Asian country and the fourth globally to join the exclusive club that has reached Mars alongside the US, Russia and the European Space Agency.