Two killed, 13 injured as earthquake hits China’s Yunnan province

Published: May 19, 2020 10:14:50 AM

According to the China Earthquake Networks Center, the quake struck at 9.47 pm on Monday.

One person was trapped in debris, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. Rescue forces have rushed to the quake zone.

Two people were killed and at least 13 injured when a 5-magnitude earthquake struck Qiaojia County in southwest China’s Yunnan province, the authorities said Tuesday. One person was trapped in debris, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. Rescue forces have rushed to the quake zone.

The epicentre of the earthquake was at a depth of eight kilometres and it was felt in Huize County of Qujing City as well as the cities of Zhaotong, Xuanwei and Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture.

The county government of Qiaojia has sent rescuers to 16 townships for rescue and disaster relief.

