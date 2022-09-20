Tsunami alert issued after earthquake of 7.6 magnitude hits Mexico, 1 killed

A major earthquake struck western Mexico on Monday leaving one person dead. The 7.6-magnitude quake also damaged buildings and resulted in power cuts in several areas. Notably, this earthquake hit Mexico on the anniversary of two major tremors in 1985 and 2017.

According to a report by Reuters, one person was killed in the Pacific port of Manzanillo when a department store roof collapsed on them. Authorities also reported damage to several hospitals in the western state of Michoacan near the epicentre, which was in a sparsely populated part of Mexico. One person was injured by falling glass at one of the hospitals, the government said. Mexico City’s earthquake alarms rang out less than an hour after the capital held emergency disaster drills, sending people spilling out into the streets again.

Tsunami warning issued

The quake was relatively shallow, at only 15 km deep, which would have amplified its impact, the Reuters’ report further said. The US Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre issued a tsunami warning for parts of Mexico’s coast, saying waves reaching 1 to 3 metres above the tide level were possible.

Tremors felt 700 km away from epicentre

The epicentre of the earthquake was situated 59 km south of Coalcoman in Michoacan on the Pacific coast. The effects of the earthquake were felt in the capital Mexico City, which is 700 km away from the epicentre. However, the city’s mayor, Claudia Sheinbaum, said there were no immediate reports of damage.

On September 19 in 1985, a 8.1 magnitude quake in Mexico City killed more than 10,000 people and destroyed hundreds of buildings. On the anniversary of that earthquake in 2017, a 7.1 quake left around 370 people dead.