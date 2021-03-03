To tackle Delhi’s smog, work begins for construction of two smog towers; Details

The aim of the towers is to create clean air zones in the national capital. (Representational image)

Smog in Delhi: Delhi is set to get two new smog towers and the designs for these towers are ready! The construction of these structures at the project sites of these towers is also underway so that they can be ready by June, according to a report in IE. The towers would be 25 metres high. One of them would be located at Connaught Place’s Baba Kharak Singh Marg in the Central Delhi region, while the second would be behind East Delhi’s Anand Vihar Terminus. The report added that the projects are being constructed by Tata Projects Limited.

However, the technical support for the project is being provided by IIT Bombay along with IIT Delhi, while for the project management consultancy, National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) has been selected. Moreover, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) would be the nodal agency for the tower in CP, while the Anand Vihar tower would come under the Central Pollution Control Board or the CPCB.

The report cited a CPCB official as saying that the tower in Anand Vihar would be functional by June first week, after which the two IITs would study the efficiency of the tower to further map out the course for this technology. A similar monitoring would also be done for the tower in CP.

As per an official of the DPCC, both the towers would contain 1,200 air filters each. These filters have been developed by experts at the US-based University of Minnesota, which had earlier also helped in the designing of a smog tower 100 metres high in China.

The towers are being built at an expense of Rs 22 crore each, in line with the directions issued by the Supreme Court. It is expected that the towers would reduce the concentration of PM 2.5 particles by a whopping 50% to 70% within the radius of one km of the tower. The towers would be equipped with 40 noise control devices as well as 40 fans each, and they would pull the air in from the top of the tower, passing it through the filters before releasing it from the bottom of the tower.

Depending upon the load of the pollution, the filters of the towers would have to be replaced every six to 12 months, as per a CPCB official. The aim of the towers is to create clean air zones in the national capital, considering that the city is filled with pollution as soon as the onset of winter begins, making it difficult to see and breathe properly.

The team is hoping to construct the towers in time for the World Environment Day on June 5 this year.