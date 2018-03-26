To prove ‘Earth is flat’, self-taught rocket-man launches self 1,875 feet into California sky. Here’s what happened next

Mike Hughes, a 61-year-old limousine driver who hails from Apple Valley, California believes that the Earth is flat. (Photo: AP)

Mike Hughes, a self taught rocket scientist who first hit the news in 2017 after building a rocket from scrap, finally went up in 2018. The 61-year-old limousine driver who hails from Apple Valley, California believes that the Earth is flat. Yes, you read that right. Mike Hughes, belives that the Earth is flat and in order to prove so, he launched himself 1,875 feet into California sky and came back down in one piece. Hughes, finally did what he pledged. The ‘mad’ scientist, in an interview to the Associated Press, said that other than an aching back he’s fine. He had launched the rocket near Amboy, California., which is a desert town about 200 miles from the city of Los Angeles

After getting himself checked by the paramedics, he said, “Relieved.” He added, “I’m tired of people saying I chickened out and didn’t build a rocket. I’m tired of that stuff. I manned up and did it.” Before the launch of the rocket took place, it was scrubbed several times due to logistical issues with the Bureau of Land Management and mechanical problems that kept popping up.

Hughes had converted a mobile home into a ramp and modified it to launch from a vertical angle so he wouldn’t fall back to the ground on public land. The launch took place without a countdown after which Hughes’ rocket soared into the sky. The speed of the rocket has been estimated to be around 350 mph before the parachute was pulled.

Since he was falling fast on to the ground, he landed with a thud and the rocket’s nose broke in two places like it was designed to do. “Am I glad I did it? Yeah. I guess. I’ll feel it in the morning. I won’t be able to get out of bed. At least I can go home and have dinner and see my cats tonight,” he said after the launch.

When asked about his belief that the Earth is flat, he said, “Do I believe the Earth is shaped like a Frisbee? I believe it is.” He added, “Do I know for sure? No. That’s why I want to go up in space.”