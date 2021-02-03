  • MORE MARKET STATS

To make Space accessible to public, SpaceX announces first all-commercial civilian Earth orbiting mission

February 3, 2021 3:09 PM

After it scripted last year when it became the first private company to launch astronauts into orbit so that they could head to the ISS, SpaceX is ready to have more achievements under its belt.

Dragon spacecraft on Falcon 9 launch vehicleInspiration4 would be carried out on Dragon spacecraft launched on Falcon 9. (Image: SpaceX website)

In 2020, with the launch of its spacecraft, SpaceX also marked the first time in almost a decade that astronauts took off for space from the American soil. However, the long-term goal of SpaceX is to make space accessible to common people as well, and so, it has announced its new mission Inspiration4 which would launch towards the end of the year at the earliest.

Inspiration4 would be carried out on Dragon spacecraft launched on Falcon 9 from Florida-based Kennedy Space Centre of NASA, and it would carry four civilians on board to orbit the Earth on a multi-day journey, the company said. One of the four civilians would be Shift4 Payments Founder and CEO Jared Isaacman, and another would be an ambassador from St Jude. The other two seats are open to the general public, from whom people can apply. The announcement of the chosen individuals would be made in the next few weeks, because there are still a little over 25 days left for crew selection.

In order to prepare the civilians for this once-in-a-lifetime flight opportunity, SpaceX would train the selected crewmembers on the Falcon 9 launch vehicle as well as the Dragon spacecraft, while also teaching them orbital mechanics and operating in zero gravity as well as microgravity. They would also go under other kinds of stress tests, along with emergency preparedness training, partial and full mission simulations and undergo spacecraft and spacesuit ingress and egress exercises, SpaceX said.

The mission would be a multi-day one, and it would consist of orbiting the Earth every 90 minutes, for which the spacecraft would cruise along a customised flight path. Every step of the mission would be monitored closely by SpaceX mission control, and after re-entering the orbit of the Earth, Dragon would make a soft-water landing off the Florida coast.

space x
