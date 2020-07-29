Tigers roaring in India! Status of Tigers Report reveals rise in tiger population every year; details

Javadekar said that in 1973, Project Tiger started with nine tiger reserves which has gone up to 50 tiger reserves in India.

India’s tiger population increases over the years! India’s national animal Tiger (which has also been under the radar of the government as its population declined in the country) has witnessed an increase in its population. According to a survey done by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, tiger population is on rise at the rate of 6 per cent every year from 2006 and 2018. Union Minister for Environment Prakash Javadekar took to Twitter and provided the details on the Status of Tigers Report 2018.

Javadekar said that in 1973, Project Tiger started with nine tiger reserves which has gone up to 50 tiger reserves in India. He claimed that the efforts that went into conservation of tigers have resulted in a way that 70 per cent of the world’s tigers are currently in India. The Indian government has said that it is ready to lend a hand to other 13 countries with tiger ranges who need help in terms of conservation, capacity building and training for tigers. Further, it announced that the ministry will start a water and fodder scheme in Indian tiger reserves in order to prevent them from straying out of reserves, which eventually will lead to minimization of animal-human conflict.

The report released indicated that tiger populations are stable in the country, however, the tiger population is only restricted to small Protected Areas. Among these, there are some protected areas that have habitat corridors allowing tiger movements but the majority of corridor habitats in India are not protected which is resulting in degradation on the back of unsustainable human use as well as developmental projects.

The occupancy of tigers has risen in Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Karnataka too witnessed a surge in tiger population. Northeastern parts of India, on the other hand, have seen loss in the number of tigers. The population in Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Odisha too have seen a decline in the number of tigers, which according to the report is something to be concerned about.