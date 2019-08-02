Tiger Zinda Hai! Here is how India brought its Tigers back from the brink of extinction, this state topped the list

Madhya Pradesh has seen the highest increase of 218 Tigers or 71%.

Growing number of Tigers in India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the four-year Tiger census report, Status of Tigers in India, 2018 on Monday, showing that the numbers of the big cat have increased in the country. In four years, the total count has risen to 2,967 from 2,226 in 2014, recording an increase of 741 Tigers (aged more than one year) or 33%. According to an IE report, since the four-yearly census using camera traps as well as the capture-mark-recapture method began in the year 2006, this has been the biggest increase in terms of both numbers and percentage. The number of Tigers in 2006 was 1,411. In 2010, the number rose by 295 to 1,706 and by 520 to a total of 2,226 in 2014.

Interestingly, three states in India have recorded significant growth. Madhya Pradesh has seen the highest increase of 218 Tigers or 71%. The number of Tigers in the state increased to 526 from 308 in 2014. Maharashtra recorded the second-highest growth, the number gone up from 190 to 312, recording an increase of 64%. In Karnataka, the number of Tigers increased from 406 to 524, while Uttarakhand has gained over 100 Tigers, witnessing an increase from 340 to 442. Considering the fact that Tigers keep moving between states, conservationists prefer to talk about their numbers in terms of landscapes, the report said. The five tiger landscapes of India are the Western Ghats, Central Indian Landscape and Eastern Ghats, North-East Hills and Brahmaputra Plains, Shivalik Hills and Gangetic Plains, and the Sundarbans.

Some of the major reasons for the growing number of Tigers include more tiger reserves, increased vigilance, increased protection and rehabilitation of villages. From 28 Tiger reserves in 2006, the number went up to 50 in 2018, extending protection to larger numbers of tigers over the years. Increase in core area populations results in migrations to areas outside the core, which is why the 2018 census has found the animal in newer areas as well. Also, there has been an increased focus on them even in the areas that fall under the territorial and commercial forestry arms of Forest Departments. Due to increased vigilance, the organized poaching rackets have been crushed. Moreover, the increased protection of Tigers has encouraged them to breed. Also, the rehabilitation of villages outside core areas has created more inviolate space for the Tigers. Over the years, since estimation exercises have become increasingly more accurate, there is a possibility that many Tigers that were not counted in earlier exercises were counted this time.