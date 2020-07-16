Three Earthquakes rock different parts of India; Tremors in Rajkot, Una Himachal and Assam

No information of any human or material loss has been reported so far from these areas.

A medium intensity earthquake struck the city of Rajkot in Gujarat today morning. The magnitude of the earthquake was measured at 4.5 on the Richter scale and the incident was reported to have happened at 7:40 AM in the morning. Similar low intensity earthquakes were also reported from Una district in Himachal Pradesh and Karimganj in the state of Assam tonight only. No information of any human or material loss has been reported so far from these areas.

An earthquake with a 4.5 magnitude hit Rajkot today morning at 7:40 am, the National Centre of Seismology said in a tweet. It also informed about the earthquake incidents that took place in Una and Karimganj. While the intensity of the Una incident was 2.3 on the Richter scale, the intensity of the earthquake in Karimganj district in Assam was reported to be 4.1, according to the National Centre of Seismology. The timing of the incidents at all the three places was also in close succession. The earthquake at Karimganj struck at 7:57 AM minutes after the incident was reported in Rajkot. The Una district felt the tremors in the wee hours today morning at 4:47 AM, as per the information shared by the National Centre of Seismology.

Before today’s incident, Rajkot had felt the earthquake tremors on June 15 and June 16 as well. The intensity of the earthquake reported on June 15 was reported to be 5.5. The incident had alarmed the residents of the densely populated city forcing them to come out on the open streets for fear of their lives. The incident had made people recall the horror of the 2001 Bhuj earthquake which had taken several thousand lives in the state. However, in the previous incident as well, there were no reports of any human or material loss.

The state of Himachal Pradesh is an earthquake prone region and the state frequently experiences earthquakes of small and medium intensity. Today’s incident comes in the series of Earthquakes which have been reported in the Northern part of the country since March.