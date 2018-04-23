This new solar cooker can cook three meals for a family of five daily

The live demo was witnessed by faculty, staff and other invitees who got to see the making of tea, roasting of chapattis, frying of purees and pressure cooking of dal.

Bhave Power Systems, a clean-tech start-up founded by an ex-IIM Kozhikode visiting professor, demonstrated a solar cooking solution last week at IIM Kozhikode campus. The live demo was witnessed by faculty, staff and other invitees who got to see the making of tea, roasting of chapattis, frying of purees and pressure cooking of dal. The solution developed by Mahesh Bhave, founder of Bhave Power Systems, uses solar photovoltaic plus Li-ion batteries dedicated for cooking. The demonstration system, Bhave said, is powerful enough to support three meals for a family of five, or roadside commercial cooking, or for use in a small restaurant. “It progressively eliminates the use of LPG and other conventional energy for cooking,” Bhave said.

“This was the first solar plus Li-ion battery enabled cooking event in India, as a dedicated solution,” Bhave, who is also the author of the book ‘The Microgrid Revolution’, said. “By leveraging India’s plentiful sunshine, we expect to reduce biomass burning, GHG emissions, improve health of children and women who cook in poorly ventilated kitchens, and offset the import bill for LPG.”

IIM Kozhikode’s business incubator and entrepreneurship development centre, IIMK LIVE, provided the forum and resources for enabling the demonstration. “Our purpose is to provide a platform to help channel passion for a technology or an idea into a practical product that solves problems,” said Keyoor Purani, executive director, IIMK LIVE, and professor, IIM Kozhikode. Still to undergo technical and market tests before commercialisation, the product claims the benefits such as no grid electricity needed, works when power is out during load shedding, no fossil fuel burning, environmental friendly, and offers emergency lighting and phone and laptop charging.