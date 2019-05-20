This Japanese Toaster costs $270, it only makes one slice at a time

Perfectly made toast isn't just an obsession in Japan. It's a business opportunity. Over the past few years, there's been a quiet boom in the pursuit of expertly reheated bread, from high-end toasters and premium loaves to cafes catering to connoisseurs seeking that satisfying crunch. Joining the fray is the next best thing for sliced bread, a toaster designed for just one task: making a single piece of toast, flawlessly. Made by Mitsubishi Electric Corp., better known for its workaday refrigerators and rice cookers, the Bread Oven hit store shelves last month, retailing for about 29,000 to 30,000 yen ($270). While that might seem expensive, Japanese consumers are already used to paying top price for toasters; the popular Balmuda, which debuted a few years ago, sold for about $230. \u201cWe wanted to focus on the single slice, and treat it with respect,\u201d said Akihiro Iwahara, who is in charge of technical development at Mitsubishi Electric's home-appliances division. \u201cOur technology and know-how from rice cookers helped us come up with a way to trap and seal moisture.\u201d That\u2019s crucial. Balmuda's toaster uses a small amount of water to keep the bread from drying out. Mitsubishi Electric's Bread Oven uses a different method, sealing a single slice inside a metal box and transferring heat through two plates at temperatures as high as 260 degrees Celsius (500 degrees Fahrenheit). There's nothing more enchanting than the perfect slice of toast, says Kaori Kajita, founder of the Japan Butter Toast Association, which sounds half-baked but actually exists. \u201cYou can't help but be elated.\u201d READ:\u00a0Plastic pollution covers the Indian Ocean! One million shoes, 413 million other pieces found on island's beach It helps that bread in Japan is tailored for toast. Called shoku pan, Japanese-style square bread has been around for years (think of a high-quality version of Wonder Bread). The toaster boom has its origins in the desire to have soft, chewy bread that tastes and feels like it came out of a baker's oven, Kajita says. To satisfy the demand for dough, businesses are coming up with new products and services. Sakimoto, a bakery specializing in shoku pan, takes reservations for their carefully baked loaves that cost $8.20 apiece. Centre the Baker, a cafe in Ginza, lets diners choose a personal toaster to take and use at their tables. Behind the toast, the boom is a broader shift in eating habits. Although a traditional Japanese breakfast might consist of rice, grilled fish and miso soup, it's becoming less common these days. A slight majority of people \u201451%\u2014 actually prefer bread in the morning, according to data compiled by NRI Group. That includes people like Masahiko Shoji, 42, a university lecturer, who said he eats more bread after buying a Balmuda. He\u2019s eager to try out Mitsubishi Electric\u2019s new high-end gadget. \u201cYou can\u2019t go back to a regular toaster,\u201d he said. The Bread Oven is shaped more like a waffle maker. As a result, clamshell design isn\u2019t exactly forgiving when it comes to rolls or baguettes. It can handle cheese or even an egg on top, though, and the french toast is sublime. Clad in faux-wood veneer, the gadget is meant to be used at the dining table, not the kitchen counter. \u201cGiven Japanese tastes, there are a lot of people looking for a refined and delicate experience,\u201d said Hiroaki Higuchi, general manager for marketing at Mitsubishi Electric\u2019s home-appliance unit. \u201cWe're not asking customers to get rid of their toasters, but to enjoy this as an entirely different category.\u201d