There’s a steady rise in everyday gadgets driven by solar power – Here’s how

What if a gadget could suck all the carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere to address the climate crisis? What if our gadgets could stay on for six months without the fear of getting batteries discharged? Well, a solar-powered world seems to have such a potential.

For instance, Australia-based AspiraDAC is building a modular, solar-powered direct air capture system to accelerate the development of carbon removal technologies.

The rising population, global warming and depletion of the ozone layer could give us a reason to shift to solar powered devices, and the advent of solar-powered gadgets in a tech-loaded-world can help adopt a greener approach to life. Simply because solar powered gadgets are energy efficient and convenient to use like any other gadget. Let’s take a look at some of them:

The Tissot T-Touch Connect Solar is the original Swiss connected watch powered by the sun’s energy. It has real-time live score updates from the NBA and the world’s leading cycling events, ‘bring me back’ navigation technology is of interest to hikers, mountaineers, trail cyclists, and upgraded, cross-platform activity trackers. The watch is expected to have a software app launch soon in India.

Skagen’s Sol watch is a recycled stainless steel and powered by clean solar energy. Sol is available for both men and women with sustainability as the key focus.

Garmin too recently unveiled its first GPS running smart watch forerunner 955 with solar charging and forerunner 255 Series in India. The smart watches add full triathlon support, performance features and recovery insights to help athletes. Its solar charging technology feature comes with power glass solar charging, which achieves 50% more battery life and gives athletes up to 49 hours of battery life in GPS model.

“With running becoming more popular in India, the Forerunner 955 Solar and Forerunner 255 Series are GPS running smart watches which continue to provide world class technology and features to the athletes in India,” says Sky Chen, director of Garmin, southeast Asia & India.

Technological advancements in lifestyle products like bluetooth speakers, headphones, chargers, cables, surge protectors and other gadget accessories are also following the solar powered technology. Ubon SP-40 bluetooth portable speaker is a solar powered speaker with a 1200 Mah battery. It is equipped with a solar panel and dual torch. Lifestyle brand Ubon plans to launch solar powered power banks in the coming months which will use sunlight to generate power without consuming electricity. “Such devices have become increasingly popular and relevant over the past several years, and some of them have started to become necessities in everyday life. Both electronic and solar-powered devices have been warmly received by users. In fact, the push for maintaining a cleaner environment by employing green energy has accelerated the rate at which these devices are becoming popular,” adds Mandeep Arora, MD, co-founder, Ubon.

Solar powered gadgets not only work best for the young and dynamic generation but can be a viable solution to power the kitchen. “Whether it is gadgets or appliances, such products ensure long-term advantages like reducing your utility bills, environment-friendly and improving grid security, etc. Solar pumps, on the other hand, are widely used for agricultural purposes and now being used for drinking water purposes as well. “With concerns over clean drinking water

especially in rural and tribal areas, they can work effectively where electricity is not available,” says Rajat Chopra, VP and business head, Pumps, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals.

Crompton’s solar water pumps are designed to meet drinking water requirements. With a fully SS304 stainless steel body that makes it corrosion resistant, the durable design of the pumps can withstand high-demand water requirements even in areas that have hard water and ensure higher longevity. Another utility item is the solar-based cooking equipment, Surya Nutan, that potentially transforms energy security situations. It works on a hybrid mode and is capable of running both on solar and an auxiliary energy source simultaneously, which makes it a reliable cooking solution for all weather conditions. Adding to this, it also reduces India’s carbon dioxide emissions drastically and keeps citizens insulated from the vagaries of the high international fossil fuel prices. This kitchen-connected indoor solar cook top has been developed by the Indian Oil and Ministry Of Petroleum & Natural Gas.

The use of solar powered appliances is definitely a rising trend. It is not just supported by several emerging innovations like solar panels, solar pumps, inverters or batteries, etc, but also given the backing of the Indian government’s push for solar adoption through its policies. Investment in renewable energy in India reached a record $14.5 billion in the last financial year (FY 2021-22), an increase of 125% compared to FY 2020-21 and 72% over pre-pandemic FY 2019-20, finds a new report by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA). “The surge in renewables investment comes on the back of the revival of electricity demand from the Covid-19 lull and commitments by corporations and financial institutions to net-zero emissions and to exit fossil fuels,” says the report’s author Vibhuti Garg, energy economist and lead India, IEEFA.