The Great Conjunction 2020: This Australia-based Indian photographer’s image has gone viral! Details

The Great Conjunction: After a whopping 400 years, Jupiter and Saturn came closest to each other from Earth’s point of view in an event called the Great Conjunction or the Christmas Star. Several people witnessed the event and captured stunning images of the two planets coming together. However, one picture shot by an Indian photographer in Australia’s Melbourne has become a sensation on social media, according to a report in IE. The picture has been clicked by Sajal Chakraborty and it did not just capture the two planets, but also managed to capture Jupiter’s four largest moons.

The report stated that the image was clicked with the help of a telephoto lens and DSLR camera. After a Twitter user from Sydney, Australia, shared the image on the microblogging site two days ago, the image has been liked 1.3 million times and has been retweeted over 2.4 lakh times.

Chakraborty had to stack 25 images together so that he could achieve the clarity that is visible in the final image he shared, he was cited as saying by the report. He said that he used an intervalometer for the shutter and then stacked multiple exposures so that he could capture the details of the astronomical event.

On December 21, when the Great Conjunction took place, Melbourne was experiencing a rainy day, meaning Chakraborty’s feat was that much harder to achieve. He said that he had a small window of opportunity to capture the two planets when they were at their closest.

After creating his masterpiece, he shared it with a few photography groups and the image going viral was not his intention, the report stated.

He added that he wanted to get the best image possible with the equipment he had – a Canon 60D which is a decade old, a tripod stand and a Canon 75-300 mm lens that is also 10 years old.

With limited resources, Sajal really did capture a stunning image of the celestial event.